Swipe left on the apps: Singles turn to Colorado Springs matchmaker in dating scene that ‘sucks’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Love is in the air, with Valentine's Day just a few days away.

While some are spending it alone this year or with friends, Colorado Springs singles are turning to an old-school method to try and find love.

"The dating scene in Colorado Springs sucks," Donna Shugrue said with a chuckle. She's been running a matchmaking business in Downtown Colorado Springs for decades.

In her downtown office, she plays matchmaker. Flipping through boxes of profiles of bachelors and bachelorettes. Her clientele ranges from the upper 20s to people in their 80s.

In a dating desert, she says she can find you love.

"Here's a fellow I signed up in 2009, and I've matched him 37 times," she said as she pulled a profile out of a box. "He hasn't met the right person yet, but I have figured out what's wrong with him."

Shugrue uses tests she's crafted. Testing for interests, personality traits, temperaments, and ambitions.

In addition to her tests and her matching method, she comes up with suggestions for ways to make a relationship last.

"No intimacy for the first three months," she suggests.

She strongly opposes dating apps, claiming they are dangerous, misleading, and can even be fraudulent.

"The ones that do come to me and have been on the apps are here because they were on the apps," Shugrue said.

The apps are what's in for younger crowds, but it's not for everyone. Shugrue's matchmaking business has linked up more than 700 clients, doing particularly well with an older clientele since the pandemic hit.

"By the time people come to me, they're serious."

Her most desired clients are women in their 30s she said, while she found people who smoke cigarettes consistently tend to have a tougher time finding and keeping relationships.

"Ladies who are in their 30s should come see me! Honestly, they would have probably more options than anyone else."

And as far as the line of opposites attracts, Shugrue doesn't think so. She argues people do best with other people who are like them, especially those with level temperaments.