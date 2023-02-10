Deputies recover items following string of burglaries at Pueblo West homes and businesses

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Deputies recovered several items reported stolen from Pueblo West homes and businesses after a string of burglaries.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of E. Falcon Dr. There, deputies recovered numerous stolen items from homes and at least three Pueblo West businesses.

The sheriff's office said a vehicle at the house was also impounded. Deputies are waiting on a search warrant for the vehicle.

At this time, no arrests have been made. However, the sheriff's office said a suspect is identified.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone residents and business owners who have video footage between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. on S. Dacona Dr., E. Eads Dr., E. Falcon Drive, and S. Wiggins Dr.

People can contact the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719)-583-6250.