Sports Extra: Katey Valdez

She goes by many names. Mighty Mouse, The Tasmanian Devil, and more. But Katey Valdez's opponents know her as the number one wrestler, in her weight class, in Colorado.

Katey Valdez is 31-0 this season, and 64-2 in her career at Doherty.

"I think it's pretty cool," Valdez says. "I mean, if it was in the world, it'd be more cool. And that's where I want to be. I get upset very easily and even my coaches notice. I get upset in my matches and I just take it out on the person."

Valdez is driven, and passionate about her craft.

"I train every single day. I train at any opportunity I can get just to focus on this sport. I love this sport has become my entire life. As soon as I stepped in my first practice. I was already having fun and I already loved it. It's always been fun for me."

She has big goals of becoming an Olympian.

"That's a goal for me. And that's something I'm shooting for. I think that would just be fun just to be out there. And I feel like if I get enough training and I work hard enough, I can win it."

Katey Valdez has already won the national 16U wrestling tournament, which let her know that she has what it takes to reach her goals. She's only a sophomore, and yet, a future in which she achieves her dreams seems inevitable.