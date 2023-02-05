Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 9:35 AM
Published 9:37 AM

Man in hospital after shooting in east Colorado Springs

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One man was taken to the hospital after being shot on the east side of Colorado Springs early Sunday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said it happened around 1:23 a.m. when they responded to a shots fired call in the 2100 block of Academy Place. Once CSPD arrived on scene they located a man who'd been shot and he was taken to the hospital.

Police detectives are investigating.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content