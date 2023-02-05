Man in hospital after shooting in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One man was taken to the hospital after being shot on the east side of Colorado Springs early Sunday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said it happened around 1:23 a.m. when they responded to a shots fired call in the 2100 block of Academy Place. Once CSPD arrived on scene they located a man who'd been shot and he was taken to the hospital.

Police detectives are investigating.