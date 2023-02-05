Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Utilities truck hit by car, utility worker taken to the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs Utilities truck has hit by another car early Sunday morning near Northgate, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

It happened at the intersection of Voyager Parkway and New Life Drive just before 2:30 a.m. Police said Springs Utilities was performing maintenance in the area when the driver struck the Utilities truck.

The driver and passenger in the car as well as the occupant of the Colorado Springs Utilities truck were taken to the hospital, CSPD said.

The Major Crash Team is investigating. However, the driver of the car that hit the Utilities truck was identified as 51-year-old Ramon Mendez. Pending his release, Mendez will be charged with vehicular assault, driving under the influence and careless driving, according to police.

