Girl Scout Cookie Day kicks off in Colorado Springs with 312,000 packages of cookies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday, on Girl Scout Cookie Day, volunteers are picking up over 300,000 packages of cookies at Rocky Mountain Vibes Stadium.

On this day, hundreds of volunteers across the state visit 11 different sites across Colorado.

"People should support girls because it helps them turn into amazing leaders and it helps their future," Girl Scout Maddie Jensen said.

100% of the proceeds from Girl Scout cookies sold in Colorado stays in Colorado.

"That money goes back to the Girl Scout troops and they get to plan fun activities," Jensen said. "For example my troop, our goal this year is to go on a fun trip with our cookie money that we've sold and maybe go to California or Florida."

Every cookie purchase helps fund local girl scouts' adventures throughout the year. Such as exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about.

"In past years I've sold cookies to go to camp, it helps pay for Girl Scout camp," Jensen said. "I think they're a lot of fun and every girl should get the opportunity to get to go."

Girl Scout cookie season is more than just a fun time. It helps young girls build small business skills such as money management, customer service, and goal setting.

"Usually girls make a goal every year and find ways to accomplish that goal which I think is awesome," Jensen said. "Girls at five-years old are already making goals for themselves, that's amazing. There's communication skills, math skills, character skills. More leadership skills, that's what I've taken back from it which I think is so cool. All the leadership opportunities has helped me to be the person I am today."

This year, there's a new cookie, called 'Raspberry Rally', which is only available online. They're thin, crispy, raspberry-flavored cookies dipped in chocolate coating.

Girl Scouts are taking orders now and will be out in front of stores with cookies in hand beginning Sunday, February 5. The cookies go for between $5-6 a box and the season runs through March 12.