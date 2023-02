COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three adults, a child, and three cats are out of their home after a basement fire broke out Friday night, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

CSFD said they got the call around 6:23 p.m. Friday for a fire just east of downtown. Crews located the blaze in the basement once on scene.

CSFD put the fire out but decided to return Saturday morning to investigate the cause.

No one was injured.