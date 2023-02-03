Fountain Police wrestling with emotions surrounding high speed chase that injured officer

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Officer, Julian Becerra, who fell 40 feet off a bridge Thursday evening is still in the hospital Friday.

Bacerra -- who has been with the department for four and a half years -- is in critical, but stable condition, according to FPD.

Becerra was hurt while trying to catch suspects who had allegedly committed "multiple felony crimes".

During a press conference Friday, the Fountain Police Department said they're praying for Becerra and his family.

"Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with Julian and his family right now during this most difficult them and we pray for his speedy recovery," said Commander Mark Cristiani, with the Fountain Police Department.

A witness, Jordan Guy, who saw the high speed chase unfold is hoping that Officer Becerra gets to come home safe soon. She is thankful for officers like him who put everything out on the line.

"They risk their lives everyday. I'm thankful for him,"said Guy.

The Fountain Police Department is providing a peer support group to officers wrestling with the emotions of the incident.