Car chase ends in Fountain Police Officer falling from bridge, 3 suspects out of Pueblo arrested

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday afternoon, the Fountain Police Department provided further insight into what led up to a car chase that ended in an officer falling off a bridge.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, the department's Directed Investigation Community Engagement (D.I.C.E.) was asked to assist the Department of Corrections Parole Unit with finding a known carjacking suspect from the Pueblo area who had active felony warrants.

According to FPD, the vehicle was believed to be northbound on I-25 from Pueblo. At that time, several law enforcement agencies in the region responded to find the stolen vehicle.

FPD said the vehicle tracking led officers into the Colorado Springs jurisdiction near the Citadel Mall. That's when the Colorado Springs Police Department Tactical Unit began to assist in finding the suspects.

At 5:30 p.m., the stolen vehicle was seen by officers near North Academy Blvd. and Platte Ave. The FPD said "because of the reckless actions of the suspect driving the vehicle," officers weren't able to safely maintain a visual of the vehicle.

FPD said it's believed the suspects were trying to steal another vehicle at Lowes but weren't able to confirm the information due to losing visual contact with the vehicle.

Then at 7:15 p.m., the vehicle was spotted again, this time it was southbound on I-25 heading towards Fountain. The vehicle was eventually tracked to the area of Highway 85 and Alegre Circle. That's when the FPD found the vehicle occupied by three suspects. Officers tried several tactical vehicle interventions to stop the vehicle but were unsuccessful.

The vehicle was then followed south on Highway 85 through Fountain and the suspect entered the interstate southbound in the northbound lanes. Due to the dangerous actions of the suspects, FPD said officers "disengaged" and stopped following the vehicle - terminating the pursuit due to excessive speed and the extreme risk to the public.

Officers tried preventing northbound traffic onto I-25 when they learned the vehicle made a U-turn and was traveling north in the northbound lanes. Officers set up on stationary perimeter positions and saw the vehicle pull into a Love's Travel Plaza, located in the 5500 block of Travel Plaza Dr. Officers watched the suspects try and commit another armed carjacking of a community member in the parking lot.

Due to the "numerous violent felonies continuing to be committed and the extreme risk to the public," officers tried apprehending the suspects "to prevent the loss of life or serious bodily injuries to the public."

At 7:45 p.m., officers began another pursuit of the suspect vehicle on northbound I-25. The suspect vehicle exited I-25 onto South Academy where a tire deflation device was used to try and disable the vehicle. The vehicle was partially disabled, but FPD said it continued to elude officers eastbound on South Academy.

FPD officers performed tactical vehicle interventions again on South Academy, just east of Hartford St. That's when the driver jumped out of the vehicle and began to run from officers on foot.

According to the FPD, while trying to apprehend the driver, an FPD officer fell over the bridge and landed 40 feet below. That officer was taken to a hospital via Flight for Life.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Devon Bobian of Pueblo, also tried to jump off the bridge too, but officers caught him. The suspect, while hanging over the bridge, repeatedly told officers, "let me go, I want to die."

The officers pulled him to safety and placed him in custody.

Three suspects were taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center. According to the FPD, Bobian and 32-year-old Anthony Vallejos were arrested on active felony warrants along with additional felony charges related to this incident.

Danisha Pacheco, 28, was arrested on numerous felony charges.

The injured officer was identified as Officer Julian Becerra. He'd been with the department for over four years and is currently assigned to the Patrol Division as a K9 Officer. Friday morning, the officials said Ofc. Becerra was in stable condition.

Donations can be made to the Becerra family by clicking here.

When completing the online donation form, please check the “Designated” box and enter Julian Becerra in the “Designated Officer Name” field.

The Fountain Police Department is having a press conference for further details. You can watch that here.