National Signing Day
Student-athletes from Southern Colorado signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday. Here is a list of the student who signed on Wednesday.
Fountain Fort Carson High School
Tavian Tuli - football - Northern Colorado
Darian Martin - football - CSU Pueblo
Lang Gappelberg - football - South Dakota Mines
Mike Madrid - football - Macalester College
Hannah Weros - softball - CSU Pueblo
Malia Williams - softball - Sul Ross State
Julia Anzaldua - softball - Southwestern Oregon Community College
Garrett Savage - E-Sports - York College
Mesa Ridge High School
Carver Cheeks - football - Northern Colorado
Palmer Ridge High School
Walker Himebauch - football - Kentucky
Jackson St. Aubyn - football - Yale
Chris Rice - football - Drake
Josh Gerlach - football - Chadron State
Logan Miles - football - Chadron State
K.C. Fackerell - football - Black Hills State
Dillon Coyl - football - Nebraska-Kearney
Pueblo East High School
Weston Dalton - wrestling - Nebraska
Michael Casillas - baseball - CSU Pueblo
Pueblo West High School
Kacee Garcia- Volleyball- Western State
Titus White- Football- CSU Pueblo
Kaylin Jones- Softball- Seward Community College
Thomas MacLaren School
Jay Wood - Cross Country/Track - Colorado Christian University
Ransom Watts - Cross Country/Track - Concordia University in Nebraska
Vista Ridge High School
Christopher Aaron - baseball - Central Christian College of Kansas
Keyshawn Dooley - football - Fort Hays State
Cheyenne Dyess - wrestling - Colorado Mesa
Paige Faler - wrestling - University of Saint Mary
Joseph Garnett - football - CSU Pueblo
Austin Johnson - football - CSU Pueblo
TiWun Lattimore - baseball - Central Christian College of Kansas
Charles Marcantel - baseball - Butler Community College
Zachari Pace - baseball - Indian Hills Community College
Jason Smith - baseball - Central Christian College of Kansas