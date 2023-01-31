Skip to Content
National Signing Day

Student-athletes from Southern Colorado signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday. Here is a list of the student who signed on Wednesday.

Fountain Fort Carson High School

Tavian Tuli - football - Northern Colorado

Darian Martin - football - CSU Pueblo

Lang Gappelberg - football - South Dakota Mines

Mike Madrid - football - Macalester College

Hannah Weros - softball - CSU Pueblo

Malia Williams - softball - Sul Ross State

Julia Anzaldua - softball - Southwestern Oregon Community College

Garrett Savage - E-Sports - York College

Mesa Ridge High School

Carver Cheeks - football - Northern Colorado

Palmer Ridge High School

Walker Himebauch - football - Kentucky

Jackson St. Aubyn - football - Yale

Chris Rice - football - Drake

Josh Gerlach - football - Chadron State

Logan Miles - football - Chadron State

K.C. Fackerell - football - Black Hills State

Dillon Coyl - football - Nebraska-Kearney

Pueblo East High School

Weston Dalton - wrestling - Nebraska

Michael Casillas - baseball - CSU Pueblo

Pueblo West High School

Kacee Garcia- Volleyball- Western State
Titus White- Football- CSU Pueblo
Kaylin Jones- Softball- Seward Community College

Thomas MacLaren School

Jay Wood - Cross Country/Track - Colorado Christian University

Ransom Watts - Cross Country/Track - Concordia University in Nebraska

Vista Ridge High School

Christopher Aaron - baseball - Central Christian College of Kansas

Keyshawn Dooley - football - Fort Hays State

Cheyenne Dyess - wrestling - Colorado Mesa

Paige Faler - wrestling - University of Saint Mary

Joseph Garnett - football - CSU Pueblo

Austin Johnson - football - CSU Pueblo

TiWun Lattimore - baseball - Central Christian College of Kansas

Charles Marcantel - baseball - Butler Community College

Zachari Pace - baseball - Indian Hills Community College

Jason Smith - baseball - Central Christian College of Kansas

Rob Namnoum

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998.

