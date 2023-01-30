Storm water restoration project in North Douglas Creek nearing completion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Construction for the North Douglas Creek Channel restoration project is nearing completion.

The project began in July 2022 and it was funded by the City's Stormwater Enterprise, Colorado Springs Utilities, and a FEMA grant.

This will be a major achievement to improve the City's stormwater system. It's one of many projects identified by the City to enhance public safety, provide improved water detention, improve water quality, and reduce downstream sediment flows.

The North Douglas Creek Channel restoration is the last site in the Environmental Protection Agency's 2013 audit of the City's municipal separate storm sewer system permit that led to the City's stormwater court case.

Extreme erosion through the natural channel was threatening to damage Sinton Rd. and I-25, adjacent properties, and railroad tracks.

Various devices were constructed to slow the water down to reduce future erosion in the creek and surrounding areas. Construction consisted of rebuilding the end of the box culvert under I-25 that had fallen into the creek, grading existing 20-foot vertical cliffs along the sides of the creek to flatter slopes that can be planted with grasses and trees to prevent future erosion, and flattening the bottom of the creek to slow down the water and then stair stepping the creek using large boulders.

Sewer lines, gas lines, and water lines as well as other utilities needed to be relocated during the project to prevent erosion.

Once complete in March, the project will protect Sinton Road, multiple utilities, railroad tracks, adjacent properties, and reduce the amount of sediment that is eroded downstream into Monument Creek.