Colorado Springs woman arrested after spitting on officers, grabbing their tasers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a woman was arrested early Sunday morning after she reportedly swung at an officer and spit in his face.

At 1:57 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of N. Chestnut St. on reports of a disturbance. At the scene, an officer spoke to one-half of the disturbance and determined there had been a verbal argument.

CSPD said the suspect, identified as Savanna Acosta, then came out of a nearby business and became "very aggressive" toward the first person and the officer.

According to CSPD, Acosta swung at the officer and spit in his face. She was then detained and placed in custody.

While in custody, police said the suspect spit on two more officers and grabbed an officer's taser.

Acosta was then taken into custody and taken to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

CSPD said the officers involved weren't injured and didn't require medical attention.

