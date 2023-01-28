Free Veterans Clinic Saturday in Colorado Springs by Healing Warriors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Healing Warriors Program is holding their monthly free pop-up clinic for veterans Saturday morning.

The clinic provides free non-narcotic care and relief for pain, TBI, PTS, sleep issues, neuropathy, focus, cancer support, and more.

"These 3 particular modalities work very well together, they mesh well and build upon each other," Healing Warriors Clinic Manager Charles Wear said. "There's a lot of research the VA has conducted over the efficacy of acupuncture, healing touch, and Craniosacral therapy. We found that these 3 modalities together produce the most beneficial effects."

Service members of any branch of service, their spouse, and their parent can participate in the free services. They're just asked to bring proof of military service.

The services include acupuncture, craniosacral therapy, and healing touch therapy, offered for 30 minutes.

Healing Warriors says between 15-20 veterans come out every month.

"We have a stack of stories where people have completely turned their lives around due to our efforts," Wear said. "We get Veterans out of pain, calm them down."

The clinic will be held at American Legion Post located at 3613 Jeannine Dr. and will go from 9-1.