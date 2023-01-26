Parkview Health System and UCHealth finalizes partnership

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Parkview Health System and UCHealth finalized an agreement to officially bring the two healthcare providers together.

The partnership was first announced in October 2022. UCHealth is set to invest nearly $200 million into Parkview and the Pueblo community in the upcoming years.

According to officials, the definitive agreement was signed on Jan. 24. Parkview and its employees are set to join UCHealth in mid-2023.

The companies said that Parkview already uses UCHealth's electronic medical record and other IT systems, and this expanded partnership will build upon an already successful collaboration.

Parkview and UCHealth will maintain a local board of directors for Parkview made up predominantly of Pueblo citizens who will continue to provide oversight of its services and quality.