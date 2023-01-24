Regency Towers residents struggle to find shelter after massive evacuation due to power outage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- More than 100 seniors were forced to evacuate their homes Monday after their apartment building lost power and won't get it back for several days.

On Tuesday, January 24, managers from Regency Tower allowed renters to pick up their necessary items and take them where ever it is they're staying while electrical repairs continue inside the building.

"We just came back because my husband needed his medication and so we climb up 10 floors. It's dark. This is why we have here our little flashlight and then come down. So how many steps we went? 140 up, just now and I'm 88," said Gugga Springstean, Regency Towers resident.

It's the second time in 24 hours that residents had to take the stairs to get out of the building due to a massive power outage. Colorado Springs Utilities says the apartment complex is now working to repair the building's electrical transformer. Once that's finished utility crews can go in and restore power.

"We want to see it expedited and really we are at the mercy of the complex as far as when they can actually fix their equipment," said Steve Berry, Spokesperson for Colorado Springs Utilities.

"I'm getting ready to take three of them back to the Hyatt right now," said Diana Werner, Employee from Regency Towers.

Diana Werner, an employee at Regency Tower is now helping residents find a temporary place to stay.

"I'm just trying to help them out and get them to a hotel room. And get them settled. Some of them have some sight problems and stuff so, it's just one of those things where they just need guidance," added Wener.

So far, Regency Tower renters are paying out of pocket for hotels.

"It's hard, it's difficult, especially for them because they don't hear, they don't see," said a resident from Regency Tower.

Colorado Springs Utilities and the Pikes Peak Regional Emergency Operations Department are helping residents find temporary housing too.

"The fire and now this," said a resident from Regency Tower.

It's the second evacuation for residents in the last few years. Back in May of 2019, a woman died in a 10th-floor fire and it took four months to repair the building before residents could move back in.

"So we do what we have to do," added a resident from Regency Towers.

Back in 2019, the complex offered free rent for that forced evacuation. KRDO News Channel 13 repeatedly reached out to regency towers about a timeline for when the building will be back open for renters. They did not answer the station's questions, and only said that their main focus is helping residents at the moment.