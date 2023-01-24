Proposed Colorado Springs ordinance on extension of water service still undecided

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, Colorado Springs City Council was supposed to cast a final vote on a proposed ordinance on the extension of water service within the city. However, a new amendment has forced the vote ordinance to go to a third vote.

The Ordinance Pertaining to the Extension of Water Service proposed requiring Colorado Springs Utilities to meet 130% of existing usage and the projected demand of a proposed extension area - based on a three-year rolling average - before extending water to new areas.

During Tuesday's meeting, an amendment was added that lowers the threshold from 130% to 128% of the city's water supply. The amendment also created a commission on water usage that will include multiple "regional partners."

The amendment passed 5-4.

After approving the amendment, the city council passed the entire ordinance with the added amendment 6-3.

However, due to the amendment, the ordinance will go to a third and final vote on Feb. 14.

If approved, the ordinance would change the way future annexations work in the City of Colorado Springs. That includes the proposed 3,200-acre Amara annexation.