One on One with Colorado College goalie Kaidan Mbereko

So you grew up in Aspen. Were you familiar with Colorado College?

No, actually, I was more of a. DU fan. Oh, really? Yeah, especially because we had some friends that played on. Do you? Yeah. I mean, now that I'm on the other side and I'm playing for CC, I can't wait to play against you. And as a kid watching that and now being in that game, it's going to be pretty special.

So you've left the dark side is what you're saying. Right?

Right, right. Yeah.

So you and I have a little bit of a similar thing where my last name is Namnoum and everyone butchers my last name. And I'm sure a lot of people butcher your last name, so for the record, pronounce it correctly and then let us know what the origin of your last name is.

It's Mbereko. My dad's from Zimbabwe, Africa, South kind of South Africa. I don't even think they had ice over there. When he came to America, he just wanted to try all the sports. And yeah, hockey was pretty big. He just had an influence from my brother because he was the one who got us all in hockey.

Does he play college hockey?

Oh, no, not he. He quit before he went to college and he actually goes to DU. Yeah. Yeah.

At what age did you start playing hockey?

Oh, I was until I actually took it serious. I was about six and one of my buddies back then showed me a pair of pads, the Brians ones, where they had the logos and you can customize them and I thought it was pretty neat and yeah, I kind of got hooked on goalie, wanted to try it again and and here I am now.

So you got hooked on being a goalie simply because of those pads?

Yeah, that's wild.

Those pads at six years old, look where it has taking you thus far?

Yeah. It's crazy. Especially because people say goalies are crazy trying to get pucks and especially when you're a young age and wanted to play it. Yeah, I mean, like I said, the pads that drew me in and I never looked back."