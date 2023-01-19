New Colorado Parks and Wildlife app helps employees locate bird carcasses across Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is taking new steps to prevent the spread of avian influenza ahead of the busy spring season.

As Avian Influenza, also known as bird flu continues to spread in Southern Colorado there is a way researchers are tracking the rate of infection. The new application was created less than three months ago and is now starting to roll out with the goal of helping experts navigate a plan for dying birds.

The new app will give more precise locations of dead birds. Helping Colorado Parks and Wildlife understand the severity of the disease.

Until the app hits smartphones, CPW is sticking to its plan of a dedicated hotline.

"What we are asking the public to do is that if they see dead birds. Actually, if they see 3 or more dead birds in any specific location within a two-week time period to please call your Colorado Parks and Wildlife office so that we can investigate," said Travis Duncan, Public Information Officer for Colorado Park and Wildlife.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is also rolling out new QR codes to help make the reporting process easier.

"With the QR code folks can scan it on their phone and it will take you to our website where there is updated information about avian influenza as well as helpful handouts for folks," added Duncan.

For now, the QR codes are only available in Denver. But Colorado Parks and Wildlife says it's a matter of weeks before the codes are also available in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Until then, CPW is paying extra attention to our visiting geese.

"Right now we are seeing specifically snow-geese affected by it, by HPAI, but other species that can be affected include vultures and raptors," added Ducan.

Park Rangers say you should not touch a dead bird if you are helping to file a report.