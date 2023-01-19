City prepares for East-West mobility Town Hall to discuss potential Constitution Ave. extension

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This Saturday, the city of Colorado Springs is set to discuss a potential feasibility study for improving East-West mobility, which would evaluate the option of widening Fillmore Street or extending Constitution Avenue from Union Boulevard to I-25.

The city is holding the East-West Mobility Town Hall at 10:00 a.m. in the Stratton Elementary School gym, and the meeting is open to the public.

Colorado Springs Public Works says the feasibility study is their first step in addressing these issues, but right now they don't have a timeline for how long the study would take or where the funding for it would come from.

"There's a specific impact to specific neighborhoods, but a do-nothing alternative by default impacts everybody else trying to travel east, west, impacts other neighborhoods," said Travis Easton, Public Works Director for Colorado Springs. "We need to come to a conscious decision as a community whether or not this is a feasible option or not going forward."

In June 2022, the feasibility study was listed as a project to be funded under the PPRTA tax.

However, after a large number of residents voiced their concerns to the city council, the council pulled it from the list.

Now, the process is restarting with public comment at Saturday's meeting.