CPW park rangers receive awards for saving lives at Lake Pueblo State Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Wednesday, six park rangers at Lake Pueblo State Park were recognized for their heroic actions over the past summer. Their quick action helped save several lives during dangerous conditions. The six park rangers made it clear they were not expecting awards for what they do. They said it's all part of the job, and they're just glad to help keep people out of danger.

In 2022, 41 people lost their lives in Colorado due to water-related incidents.

The most common causes were drowning, cardiac arrest, and hypothermia. However, that number could have been much higher if it wasn't for Lake Pueblo State Park rangers.

"They're doing this job, day in and day out. Rescuing folks, assisting those that have injuries on the lakes within our state parks," said April Estep, Deputy Regional Manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

"We want to make sure we are following up and recognizing those staff and really giving them the kudos they deserve because it is a tough job," said Estep.

Park ranger Kristopher Gard saved one kayaker during a dramatic rescue. He saved the life of a 3-year-old boy after the child was found unresponsive in the water.

"We went out, swam out, got him, brought him in, did CPR, and then linked up to the fire department that ultimately came out and provided him life-saving measures and then also flying him off," said Kristopher Gard, park ranger.

Park ranger Matt Taylor saved the life of a 60-year-old man who hit his head after falling off a bike. According to Taylor, by the time he got there, the man had turned blue.

"So I was able to do CPR on him and he started breathing again and his color came back to his face and we were able to wait until the ambulance came and took him to the hospital.

"Those six park rangers are now credited with saving 16 people last year," said Matt Taylor, park ranger.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife say it is reviewing plans for next summer to find new ways to keep Lake Pueblo safe.