Big Brothers Big Sisters in-need of volunteers: January is known as National Mentor Month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Hundreds of kids in the Pikes Peak Region are in need of a mentor. The Big Brother Big Sister Organization says it needs volunteers for its program that focuses on helping kids stay on the right path. Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado says the need for mentors is growing for minority children, and to fill the need they are focusing on finding Latino and Black men to sign up as soon as possible.

"If you think back on our own lives, most of us had that caring adult at some point in our life, a teacher, a coach who really helped with our own success. And we just want to make sure that the youth in Colorado have that very same opportunity," said Danielle Ramaccioti, mentor and executive director of Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is an organization that helps match adults with kids who are in need of a role model in their life. Mentors typically help kids and teens who are raised by a single parent or come from low-income families.

'Bigs' take their 'Littles' and spend two to three hours twice a month with the child. They take them out for walks, play games, and even help their littles with homework assignments.

"We know that representation matters, and we know that there are youth in our program who want someone who looks like them or maybe had some of the same life challenges that they had," said Ramaccioti.

The non-profits data shows teens and kids with a mentor are 54 percent less likely to be arrested and 41 percent less likely to engage in substance use.

The study also highlights that kids are less likely to have aggressive behavior, and more self-control while increasing their social skills while they're in the program.

"We do changes lives and we know that because our alumni come back and tell us stories over and over about how that was the turning point in their life," added Ramaccioti.

If you're interested in becoming a 'Big,' all you need is a schedule that allows you to meet your little twice a month. The program also requires mentors to commit to a year of mentorship.