‘We can’t wait, the time is now to be impactful’ Message of unity during Pueblo’s 2023 MLK Jr. Day march

PUEBLO Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, hundreds of people marched the streets of Pueblo for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. People of all ages and backgrounds showed up here in support of unity and equality.

Organizers of the march told KRDO this year's crowd was the biggest they've seen for the Martin Luther King Jr. CommUnity March. Holding signs, and chanting, people gathered outside of Rawlings Library for the march.

"The importance of this day is to remind us about the journey that we have been through for equity and civil rights, especially for people of color who have still not found that equity within our community," said the Director of El Pueblo History Museum, Dianne Archuleta.

Archuleta said now more than ever the Pueblo community needs to come together to celebrate unity.

"There are still many people who are willing to come together willing to do things for one another regardless of color, regardless of backgrounds, regardless of where we come from," added Archuleta.

This year's theme was "We can’t wait. The time is now to be impactful.” The group hopes it encourages people to get involved this year with unity programs.

The march ended at the El Pueblo History Museum with free food, speeches, and dances from different ethnic groups in the Steel City.

"I think a lot of the time people think MLK Day is a day for the black community and that's really not it, it really is about everyone, because we are really celebrating our humanity, that's what it's about," said Kennedy Pugh, Executive Director of Colorado arts and artist.

The NAACP is working with other organizations on diversity and unity projects. They are proposing changing the name of Pueblo Boulevard to Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.