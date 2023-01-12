Fort Carson soldier one of many who saved man trapped after box truck crashed along I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Fort Carson soldier is being hailed a hero after he helped pull out a trapped man following a deadly single-vehicle crash involving a box truck.

According to Colorado State Patrol, a 2020 Freightliner box truck was driving northbound on I-25 around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when it hit a guardrail near milepost 135. The truck ended up on its side off the right shoulder of the interstate.

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant (SSG) Carlos Oquendo was driving when he witnessed the box truck crash. He told KRDO he made the decision to get out of his vehicle and run to the scene to make sure everything was okay.

He told KRDO he didn't think twice about trying to help. He said all he knew was there were people inside who needed help.

"I was literally behind the box truck and then I saw when suddenly he took that right to the dip and it was between seconds that I decided to just stop by the side of the road," explained Oquendo. "When that happened I stopped and - of course, I saw the liquids and you just think as a human it's going to explode - but I could hear the people asking for help and that just triggered me."

The driver suffered severe injuries and wasn't able to move on his own, but Oquendo was able to get him out.

After pulling out the driver, Oquendo said others began helping to try and get another person out. The passenger, a 44-year-old man, did not survive the crash.

"I was there. I saw him and held his hand and told him we are here for you," said Oquendo.

According to CSP, the 41-year-old driver was taken to a nearby hospital to treat his severe injuries.

Oquendo said he appreciates the love he's gotten from the community but wants people to know he didn't act alone. He said it wasn't just him who sprang into action and credits several other drivers for helping save the man's life.