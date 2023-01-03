Colorado State Patrol says road etiquette has gone out the window; nearly 400 injuries due to lane violations

COLORADO, (KRDO)-- According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), data from 2019 - August 2022 shows aggressive driving is the top reason drivers commit lane violations on the highways. They said the only exception is being inexperienced behind the wheel.

Of the fatal crashes investigated by the Colorado State Patrol from January through July 2022, 21.6% were caused by a driver traveling outside of their designated lane.

"Things like bad lane changes following too closely, speeding all of these are the causal factors that we're looking at that are leading to these fatal and injury crashes we're trying to prevent," said Corporal Josh Lewis, Colorado State Patrol.

CSP said lane violations can be anything from switching lanes in an unsafe manner, driving too close to the center line and crossing over, or likewise driving too close to the exterior lane line and crossing over.

State Patrol says lane violations have proven to be particularly deadly and were deemed the top causal factor for injury and fatal crashes investigated by Colorado State Troopers in 2022. Colorado State Patrol told KRDO that they have responded to over 375 injuries and fatal crashes in the first six months of 2022 due to lane violations. They said it's on track to surpass the 2021 numbers.

CSP said since there were fewer cars on the road since the pandemic, people were driving faster due to less traffic.

"When we start comparing things to say during the pandemic when there were fewer vehicles on the roadway. We need a little bit of reminder about that courtesy of driving on the roadway and that little bit of a reminder for how to drive like you want everybody else to drive and have that courtesy to be able to not do the things that are going to put yourself and other people at risk," said Lewis.

CSP said they have received 1,000's calls about dangerous driving on the roadways and want to encourage other residents to call *277 to report a dangerous driver.

"When you see dangerous, aggressive or drunk driving, contact us. We record all that information. We get it out to our troops and other local law enforcement," said Lewis.

CSP also collects that data to know where they're receiving the most amount of calls and at what time of day. This makes sure local area commanders are able to know to patrol those locations more frequently to help keep the highway safer.