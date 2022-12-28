Lyft and CDOT partner to help keep Colorado roads safe this New Year’s Eve

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- New Year's Eve is coming up, and for many, that means going out and ringing in the new year with a celebration. To keep Coloradans safe on the roads this holiday weekend, the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Governor's Highway Safety Association teamed up with Lyft.

This year, riders can enter the code 'DUIS-R-UGLY' into the ride-share app, Lyft, and receive $10 off their ride. The code is valid for rides between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. until Jan. 3.

"We know DUIs tend to spike over the holidays and we just want people to end the year safely," CDOT Traffic Safety Communications Manager Sam Cole said. "We know being out and celebrating is something that happens this time of year but we want people to make it home safely."

According to CDOT, in 2022, more than 247 traffic fatalities involved an impaired driver in Colorado, accounting for 36% of all 677 traffic deaths this year.

"More fatal crashes have happened in El Paso county than anywhere else in the state and we know a lot of those fatal crashes involve an impaired driver. That's why it's so important to give people options for getting home safely this time of year if they're out celebrating."

In the Southeast part of the state, CDOT has seen a 15% increase in the number of fatal crashes.

According to CDOT, in El Paso County, there have been over 69 fatal crashes so far this year, and about a third have involved impaired drivers,

If you prefer not to use rideshare, there are many other options to get a safe, sober ride home this New Year's Eve. Such as designating a sober driver, public transportation, or a free cab ride home courtesy of McDivitt.