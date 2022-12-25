Club Q Christmas dinner tradition powers through tragedy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Christmas dinner tradition that has been held at Club Q in Colorado Springs in previous years, is still alive.

Like it has done in the past, and similar to what it did on Thanksgiving Day, the United Court of the Pikes Peak Empire Pikes hosted a Christmas Day Dinner on Sunday.

Normally, it's held at Club Q. But while the doors are still closed following the November shooting, The Pikes Peak Metro Church is now housing the dinner.

The Broadmoor also stepped in to help out, delivering 250 free meals.

Organizers hope they'll be able to keep traditions alive, especially for members of the LGBTQ+ community, in the face of tragedy.

"Graciously, they are allowing us to again host the dinner that they would have had for Christmas and welcome in our LGBTQ extended family for a place of safety, fellowship, and some healing time," Kristie Brown, with the Pikes Peak Metropolitan Church said.

The owners of Club Q have vowed to reopen the club in the future.