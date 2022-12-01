Club Q building is here to stay, according to the owners

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Before the Nov. 20 tragedy which claimed five lives and injured dozens of others, Club Q was a part of the Colorado Springs LGBTQ community for 20 years. Now both owners told KRDO they plan on continuing that tradition for many more decades to come.

While there is currently no timetable for when it would reopen, Club Q co-owner Matthew Haynes said he wants to ensure the nightclub will be around for the queer community and anyone else in need of a place to go to feel safe.

"It's important that future generations have a safe place to go," said Haynes.

Club Q co-owner Matthew Haynes said they are currently planning their next steps and that doesn't include leaving the parking lot off of Academy Boulevard.

“We are not going to bulldoze this building we are not going to let a few minutes of hate destroy the memories of the last twenty years. Nor prevent the next twenty years,” Haynes said.

Club Q co-owner Matthew Haynes

Haynes said the vision for the club's future isn't entirely clear just yet, however, there are some essentials. New and improved renovations to the nightclub and memorials for all of the victims. Haynes wants Club Q to tell their stories forever.

“In five years I’m hopeful that this building is full of joy," Haynes told KRDO. "The building remembers, and it is a part of the LGBTQ plus overall story.”

The nightclub's owners have endorsed two ways for the public to financially support Club Q and its victims. The first is by donating to the Colorado Healing Fund, where a majority of the funds will directly assist Club Q victims. The second is the newly formed GoFundMe page made by the owners. The funds will be used to assist the 25 Club Q employees, renovations, and memorializing the victims.

On Tuesday, both Club Q owners met with Colorado Governor Jared Polis at the nightclub where they discussed the club's future.

"(We discussed) what the future looks like, and more importantly what do we need from him," Haynes said.

The Club Q owners told KRDO the improvements to the building will also include security renovations.