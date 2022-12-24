One in critical condition after apparent accidental shooting



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say a man is in critical condition following an apparent accidental shooting.

CPSD says patrol officers responded to a home off of Rusty Nail Pt in Colorado Springs at a little after 1 A.M. Saturday morning for a reported accidental shooting. When they got there, officers said they found one man who was shot. He was rushed to the hospital.

Police said the shooter stayed at the scene, along with several witnesses.

So far, nobody has been arrested, but police say they are still investigating. Police did not release the name of the victim, or the alleged shooter.