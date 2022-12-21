2022 Early Signing Day

Five football players from Colorado Springs signed their letters of intent to play college football.

Vista Ridge quarterback Brayden Dorman, the winner of the Golden Helmet, will play for the University of Arizona.

His teammate, Brandon "Bebe" Hills, will play for Washington State.

Palmer Ridge receiver/ defensive back KJ Smedley will play for the University of Northern Colorado.

Fountain- Fort Carson linebacker Tai Faavae will join Bebe Hills at Washington State, and the two will be roommates.

Faavae's Trojans' teammate, tight end Josiah Stevens-Silva, will take his talents to Central Michigan.