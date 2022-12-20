Pueblo family-owned business continues Christmas gift drive in honor of beloved son

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- At a Pueblo restaurant sits a mountain of presents, wrapped and ready to go for children in need. This act of holiday goodwill is all done in honor of a man who died more than 15 years ago when a drunk driver hit him.

Taustin Chavez was just 19 years old when he died in a car accident along Pueblo Blvd. in 2006. Since then, his family has kept his memory and love for Christmas alive by giving back to the community during the holidays.

Toys collected at Sunset Inn

According to his family, who own the Sunset Inn, they began collecting and giving toys to Posada when Taustin was alive around 20 years ago. His favorite part of giving back was picking out the toys.

Even now that he's gone, they told KRDO it's still their mission to make sure children in need have gifts to open.

"I think that helps me remember him about what he would like to do and what he would still do it even if he would have, you know, married. And that's the only thing I'm kind of sad about is that I would never have a grandchild from him or a daughter-in-law to continue the tradition," said Gerda Chavez, Taustin's mother.

After collecting the gifts, the Sunset Inn donates them to Posada, an agency that helps homeless people.

This year, more than 180 kids will receive gifts from this fundraiser.