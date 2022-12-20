Colorado Springs Utilities preparing for cold temperatures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities crews are preparing for the potentially dangerous cold weather headed our way. Ahead of the storm, crews are checking the Colorado Springs electric system in preparation for any inconvenience.

Steve Berry with Colorado Springs Utilities said he's thankful that 77 percent of the city's electric lines are underground.

He explained that this protects the city from power outages during cold temperature days. Still, Springs Utilities is double-checking equipment.

"There is still that remaining 23 percent that's overhead and is susceptible to heavy wet snow that we sometimes get can bring a line down and obviously interrupt service to our customers," said Steve Berry, Spokesperson for Colorado Springs Utilities.

Berry said the significant drop in temperatures isn't something uncommon for the Colorado Springs area, and that's why the utility company doubles its crew during December.

"Although we don't expect any type of interruption with our services that would be slowly through to weather," said Berry.

This helps ensure the electrical team is prepared to handle any emergency.

To avoid any emergencies, Berry said there are some simple steps people can take to reassure they are staying weather-safe during low temperatures days.

He said keeping the thermostat at 68 is one of the first things people should do, adding that although it may seem counterintuitive, the constant running heat will keep the house warm for a longer period.

Not using a stove as the main source of heat is also crucial.

"Make sure your carbon monoxide detectors are working as intended that's very important. So don't resort to alternative heating methods to stay warm."

To avoid frozen pipes, Berry said to keep a slow stream of water running.

"And if you want to recapture that water with a bucket do that and you can water your landscape or a plant inside," added Berry.

Berry said he and his crew are prepared for the cold temperatures and will be available 24/7 and ready for anything.