24-hour warming center opens at Denver Coliseum as cold front hits this week
DENVER (KRDO) -- A 24-hour warming center is scheduled to open at the Denver Coliseum Wednesday, as a cold front is expected to hit the metro area this week, the city and county announced Monday, according to 9NEWS.
Beginning Wednesday, anyone who needs a warm place to stay during the cold front can go to the 24-hour warming center at the Denver Coliseum at 4600 Humboldt St.
The city plans to provide additional information about the warming center on Tuesday.
Libraries and recreation centers in Denver will also be available as warming centers on Thursday and Friday, said the city.
You can find recreation center hours of operation and locations here.
Temperatures are expected to get dangerously cold after the artic air moves through Denver on Wednesday evening.
How to prepare for extremely cold temperatures, according to the Denver Public Health & Environment:
- Collect supplies in case you need to stay home for many days without power. Have an idea of each person's needs, including medication. Have additional batteries for flashlights and radios.
- Consider moving to a warming center if you lose heat at your home.
- Dress in several layers of warm clothing, including a hat, mittens, scarves, and boots if you must be outdoors.
- In the event of a power outage, keep refrigerators and freezers closed. If the outage lasts longer than four hours, throw away perishable food like meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and leftovers.
- Create an emergency kit for your vehicle. Be sure to have jumper cables, sand, a flashlight, warm clothes, blankets, bottled water, and non-perishable snacks. Fill up the gas tank.
- Be aware of emergency alerts and information.
- Only use generators and grills outdoors and away from windows to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.