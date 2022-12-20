24-hour warming center opens at Denver Coliseum as cold front hits this week

DENVER (KRDO) -- A 24-hour warming center is scheduled to open at the Denver Coliseum Wednesday, as a cold front is expected to hit the metro area this week, the city and county announced Monday, according to 9NEWS.

Beginning Wednesday, anyone who needs a warm place to stay during the cold front can go to the 24-hour warming center at the Denver Coliseum at 4600 Humboldt St.

The city plans to provide additional information about the warming center on Tuesday.

Libraries and recreation centers in Denver will also be available as warming centers on Thursday and Friday, said the city.

You can find recreation center hours of operation and locations here.

Temperatures are expected to get dangerously cold after the artic air moves through Denver on Wednesday evening.

How to prepare for extremely cold temperatures, according to the Denver Public Health & Environment: