The Wolves knocked off the Terrors, 47-39, to improve to 5-2 this season.

Palmer Terrors guard Alyssa Trujillo was recognized pregame for scoring her 1,000th career point.

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.