Vista Ridge vs Palmer
Palmer Terrors guard Alyssa Trujillo was recognized pregame for scoring her 1,000th career point.
Vista Ridge spoiled the party.
The Wolves knocked off the Terrors, 47-39, to improve to 5-2 this season.
Palmer falls to 4-3.
