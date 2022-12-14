Colorado ranks ninth in the nation for ages 5+ COVID-19 vaccine administration

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Wednesday, Dec. 14, marks the second anniversary since the first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the state. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Colorado is among the top states in the nation for ages five and up omicron vaccine administration.

The CDPHE said Wednesday, the Polis-Primavera administration announced Colorado ranked ninth in the nation for ages five and up for administering COVID-19 vaccines. Colorado also ranks first in the region, compared to Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming, for a percentage of the population aged five years and older with an updated omicron vaccine.

Since the vaccines first became available in 2020, the CDPHE said there have been more than 12 million doses administered in the state.

To date, the CDPHE said 70% of all Coloradans have completed their primary vaccine series, with 80% for those aged 18 years and older.

Compared to 50 states, Colorado ranks:

9th in the percentage of the population age five and older with an updated (bivalent) booster dose.

14th in the percentage of the total population with a completed primary series.

15th in the percentage of five to 11-year-olds with a completed primary series.

7th in the percentage of five to 11-year-olds with an updated (bivalent) booster.

16th in the percentage of infancy to 18-year-olds with a completed primary series.

“Thanks to the efforts of millions of Coloradans, the COVID-19 vaccine administration has been the largest logistical vaccine response in state history. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has worked in close partnership with local public health agencies, medical providers, community leaders and organizations, pharmacies, and volunteers to get us to this point,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, Executive Director of CDPHE, in a press release.

To learn more about where to get a vaccine, including an omicron dose, go to the CDPHE's website. It’s free to get vaccinated. People don't need an ID or insurance.