FBI releases hate crime stats, nearly 300 bias-related hate crimes in Colorado reported in 2021

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation released hate crime statistics Monday for last year, showing nearly 9,000 people were victims of bias-related crimes in 2021. Of those victims, 285 were in Colorado.

However, that number is likely much higher than reported. According to the FBI, participating in data collection is only mandatory for federal law enforcement. For state, local, and tribal enforcement agencies, participating is voluntary.

The FBI reports 35% of law enforcement agencies across the US failed to report hate crimes.

According to the FBI, 2021 was the first time hate crimes were reported entirely through the National Incident-Based Reporting System. Since the transition, the FBI said the number of law enforcement agencies reporting hate crime data decreased dramatically.

In Colorado, 95% of law enforcement agencies reported, with 12 submitting no data to the FBI.

According to the collected data:

60% of hate crimes in Colorado were committed based on someone's race or ethnicity

20% of hate crimes in Colorado were committed because of sexual orientation

12% of hate crimes in Colorado were committed because of religion

Additionally, the FBI found the offender's race was overwhelmingly white.

For an in-depth look at the data for Colorado and nationally, click here.