Community invited to bring holiday cheer to Pueblo assisted living facility through gift donations

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Organizers at a Pueblo assisted living facility are asking the community to help make the upcoming holidays for residents a little brighter.

On Dec. 9, the Pueblo Villa Senior Center launched a gift fundraiser after what they say was an especially difficult year.

According to organizers, a lot of residents don't receive many gifts during the holidays. And while some have family that'll visit them during this season, that's not the case for everyone.

Brandon Martin, the facility's Director of Community Relations, said they want to make sure all of the residents feel special this year.

"For someone to receive these gifts during Christmas time is wonderful," explained Martin. "Some of our residents don't have family."

The Villa is accepting donations for all 106 residents until Dec. 23. According to Martin, there are dozens of gift options for under $20. The facility is also accepting monetary donations.

The staff is also hoping to receive a special group gift that everyone can enjoy, like a karaoke machine.

The facility set up an Amazon registry where people send gifts directly to The Villa. People can also call the center to learn how to donate at (719) 545-5911.

To see the Villa Pueblo Senior Living Amazon registry, click here.