Air Force was down 8-0 to start the game, but the Falcons quickly took over and cruised to an 80-55 win over Arkansas State.

The Falcons drained 11 three-pointers and their defensed was relentless throughout the contest.

Jake Heidbreder led the Falcons with 16 points, while Corbin Green chipped in with 15 points.

Air Force improves to 7-4, and will host Tarleton State on December 18th.