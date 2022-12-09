A Colorado Springs non-profit is now helping the 110 migrants housed in Denver

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs non-profit is getting ready to head to Denver to help the more than 100 migrants that arrived there this week. From what we know most of those migrants are coming from Venezuela looking for a better life.

Currently 'Community Works' in Colorado Springs is coming up with a game plan to help provide Free haircuts, clothes, and food for those individuals in Denver.

The Director of the program today says this is what their job is all about. This was the scene as approximately 110 migrants were bused and dropped off at the Union Station in Denver Monday night.

Since approximately 110 migrants arrived, Denver has increased their resources and set up an additional emergency shelter for all those in need.

Right now, the non-profit in Colorado Springs 'Community Works' is looking to hire bilingual interpreters to make sure they are able to adequately assist every single person without there being a language barrier.

"Our goal at community works is to remove barriers, barriers to employment, barriers to housing, mental health whatever that might be," said Program Director of Community Works, Richelle Gittens.

In addition to providing warm jackets and clothes right now, the non-profit is coming up with a plan to get some of its free services to Denver.

They have barbers in the Colorado Spring area that are ready to provide haircuts and several more in their Denver and Aurora locations.

"And then I was just talking with one of our barbers and we will have 1,500 coats donated, so we will have coats because it's cold," added Gittens.

Right now, the city of Denver is not publicly releasing the location of where the 110 migrants are staying for safety reasons.

For all those who would like to help during this time, you can give to these organizations to show support.

Denver Community Church, Colorado Hosting Asylum Network, and the American Friends Service Committee.