WATCH: Memorial service for Daniel Aston, who lost his life in the Club Q mass shooting

Aston Family

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the family of one of the victims in the Club Q mass shooting is holding a memorial service open to the public.

Daniel Aston, 28, was a bartender and one of the people who lost their life.

The community is invited to celebrate his life and remember him during a memorial service. The service begins at 10 a.m. at the Shove Chapel, Colorado College at 1010 N. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs CO 80903.

KRDO will be streaming the service below:

The Aston Family is accepting donations here.

