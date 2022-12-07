Skip to Content
Pueblo Police Department arrested suspect for motor vehicle theft

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over the last couple of weeks, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says that, along with Law enforcement members from Canon City, Fountain, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, local Parole, and the Colorado State Patrol, have recovered 12 stolen vehicles.

During this operation, law enforcement made arrests for Motor Vehicle Theft and other warrants.

According to PPD, one major arrest was the arrest of 28-year-old, John Montez, who has an extensive criminal history related to Motor Vehicle Theft and Eluding Police. Montez also had several outstanding warrants totaling about $50,000. Those warrants were for other Motor Vehicle Theft charges, a Parole Warrant, and other crimes.

PPD says that when law enforcement arrested Montez on December 5th, he was in possession of a stolen truck.

PPD reports that from October 24, 2022-December 5, 2022, Montez has been charged with motor vehicle theft 10 times.

Montez was booked into the Pueblo County Judicial Center on his warrants and pending new charges.

