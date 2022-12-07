Mainly sunny and cool today… a few spotty showers tonight.

Sunny to partly cloudy skies today with cool temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

TODAY: We will continue to see snow in the mountains today and through tonight with several more inches of snow possible. There is a window where we may see some snow showers spill into the I-25 corridor later tonight. Highs today will max out in the upper-40s and low to mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Snow showers possible along the I-25 corridor through midnight. Partly cloudy and cold overnight... with Thursday morning lows in the 20s.

EXTENDED: Mountain snow showers will begin to tapper off during the day Thursday. Across the plains conditions will remain dry and cool with highs remaining in the 40s and 50s. Expect breezy conditions Thursday afternoon. Our next significant weather maker arrives early next week.