Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 8:14 AM

Mainly sunny and cool today… a few spotty showers tonight.

Sunny to partly cloudy skies today with cool temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

TODAY: We will continue to see snow in the mountains today and through tonight with several more inches of snow possible. There is a window where we may see some snow showers spill into the I-25 corridor later tonight. Highs today will max out in the upper-40s and low to mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Snow showers possible along the I-25 corridor through midnight. Partly cloudy and cold overnight... with Thursday morning lows in the 20s.

EXTENDED: Mountain snow showers will begin to tapper off during the day Thursday.  Across the plains conditions will remain dry and cool with highs remaining in the 40s and 50s. Expect breezy conditions Thursday afternoon. Our next significant weather maker arrives early next week. 

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content