Increased security planned for Pueblo’s City Council meeting to discuss controversial abortion ordinance

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo City Council is holding a Work Session at a special meeting Wednesday evening to discuss a proposed ordinance on the topic of abortions in the city.

According to a press release, the city council will receive additional information on the proposed ordinance that would require that abortion clinics receive licenses from the city. City officials told KRDo the purpose of Wednesday's meeting is to help council members better understand what the ordinance means.

The ordinance was proposed after news broke that an abortion and reproduction health clinic is in the process of opening in Pueblo.

The 11-page ordinance passed its first reading on Nov. 28. One of the laws the proposed ordinance cites is a law from 1873, which makes it illegal to mail abortion-related materials. It's unclear if the ordinance has changed since the first reading.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at 1 City Hall Pl. on the third floor in the City Council Chambers. The meeting is open to the public, however, there will be no public forum or comment allowed in the meeting.

The work session will feature a presentation to the city council and a discussion between the local representatives.

Additionally, city officials said chamber capacity limits and restrictions will be enforced. Only 135 people will be allowed in Council chambers. Anyone who arrives once the limit's been met will be asked to leave.

While it won't be televised, the city said a copy of the meeting will be made available online for public viewing within 48 hours of the end of the meeting.

There will be increased security expected at city hall during the meeting provided by the Pueblo Police and Fire Department. Everyone attending will be subject to a metal detector screening and a bag check before entering.

The fire department told KRDO they'll be there to limit the number of people in the building and the chamber to prevent overcrowding and keep things to code.

KRDO has a crew attending the meeting.