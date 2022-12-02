WEATHER ALERT: Tracking Extreme Winds

TODAY: WEATHER ALERT FOR STRONG WINDS: Wind will remain elevated through Friday afternoon, with the strongest gusts expected to impact the southern I-25 corridor. The Pikes Peak Region should expect gusts up to 70 MPH for a remainder of the afternoon. The Southern I-25 corridor will see winds up to 100 MPH though noon. High temperatures Friday reaching the 50s and 60s for many areas, and possibly lower 70s for the far eastern plains. Wind begin to calm regionwide by 5:00 PM.

EXTENDED: A calm but cool weekend is headed our way. Highs are expected to be stuck in the 40s, with dry conditions and plenty of sunshine.