Memorial service for bartender killed in Club Q mass shooting, community invited to attend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The family of a bartender who died in the Club Q mass shooting is holding a memorial service and visitation for him that's open to the community.

Saturday, Nov. 19, just before midnight, a shooter entered the Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub and opened fire, killing five people and injuring dozens of others.

Daniel Aston, 28, was one of the people who lost their life. Now, his family is inviting the community to come out and celebrate his life and remember his lasting impact on his loved ones.

Friday, the Aston Family is holding a public visitation for Daniel at the Springs Funeral Services at 3115 E. Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80909. This will happen between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The memorial service will happen Wed. Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. at the Shove Chapel, Colorado College at 1010 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

The service will be open to the public. There will also be a memorial service in Tulsa, Okla.

The Aston Family is accepting donations here.