Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 2:24 PM

How major US stock indexes fared Friday 12/2/2022

yonkershonda.com / CC BY-SA 2.0

The Associated Press

Worries about inflation weighed on Wall Street, leaving major indexes mixed after another bumpy day of trading.

A government report showing that wage growth accelerated last month spooked investors since it could mean the Federal Reserve will be less able to ease up on its fight against inflation.

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for future Fed action, rose following the release of the report, which also showed that hiring was stronger than anticipated.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 4.87 points, or 0.1%, to 4,071.70.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.87 points, or 0.1%, to 34,429.88.

The Nasdaq fell 20.95 points, or 0.2%, to 11,461.50.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 11.16 points, or 0.6%, to 1,892.84.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 45.58 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 82.85 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 235.14 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 23.65 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 694.48 points, or 14.6%.

The Dow is down 1,908.42 points, or 5.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,183.47 points, or 26.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 352.47 points, or 15.7%.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content