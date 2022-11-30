Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 1:06 PM
Published 1:04 PM

Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79

MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Christine McVie, the soulful British musician who sang lead on many of Fleetwood Mac's biggest hits, has died at 79.

The band announced her death on social media Wednesday, saying “there are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie.”

“She was truly one-of-a-kind, special, and talented beyond measure,” the statement read. “She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”

Read the statement released on the band's Twitter below:

Fleetwood Mac, Twitter, Nov. 30, 2022
Article Topic Follows: News

Associated Press

This article was provided by the Associated Press.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content