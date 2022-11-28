Atrevida Beer Co. gives back to LGBTQ resource center at UCCS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--One of two men who brought down the shooter at the Club Q shooting continues to find ways to help others.

Tomorrow, November 29, the Fierros will be donating one dollar per each beer they sell at their location Atrevida Beer Company, to the mosaic and LGBTQ resource center at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs on 'Giving Tuesday'.

They say it's all about giving back and showing up for one another.

Since their re-opening this weekend, Jessica Fierro says she just can't fit into words how thankful she is.

She says so far, they've received support from people all over the world. Folks from Germany, Australia, and Italy all bought merchandise to help raise money for the club q shooting victims.

"We've had lines going out our door, we've had lines waiting for people to get in before we open doors and we are just so grateful and it's an absolute blessing," said Fierro.

So far, since the reopening, the Fierro family says they've sold hundreds and hundreds of merchandise orders.

"We've had an outpouring of orders and you know it's so overwhelming but at the same time we realize that it is a blessing," added Fierro.

So much so, that currently, the family does not have any more merchandise to sell. But luckily as Jessica says, they can still offer all their loving and supportive customers craft beer.

"As of right now, we are not running out of beer. Thankfully before this happened we wrapped up production for a bit," added Fierro.

Currently, Atrevida Beer Company has helped raised thousands of dollars for the Club Q shooting victims. The owners say they plan on having future events to continue to raise money for shooting victims who were hospitalized.