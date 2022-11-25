Skip to Content
State Patrol’s Cram-the-Cruiser toy drive for abused children happening today in Pueblo

CSP

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) --  Colorado State Patrol Troop 2D has teamed up with Pueblo’s Court Appointed Special Advocates for the second annual Cram-the-Cruiser this holiday season.

The event is happening today and focuses on collecting new, unwrapped toys, gift cards, or monetary donations for children up to 18. Everything collected will go to benefit children who are abused and neglected in the community, according to State Patrol.

RELATED: Colorado State Patrol 2D gives back with Cram-the-Cruiser toy event for children suffering from abuse and neglect

State Patrol cruisers will be parked in front of all three Walmart locations in Pueblo today so participants can shop and then donate the new toys.

To donate, you can visit one of the following Walmart locations in Pueblo:

  • Walmart Supercenter in the south part of town at 4080 W. Northern Ave.
  • Walmart Supercenter in the north part of town at 4200 N. Dillion Dr.
  • Walmart Supercenter in Pueblo West at 78 N. McCulloch Blvd.

Donations will be accepted until 5 p.m.

