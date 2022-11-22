Colorado State Patrol 2D gives back with Cram-the-Cruiser toy event for children suffering from abuse and neglect

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol Troop 2D is teaming up with Pueblo’s Court Appointed Special Advocates for the second annual Cram-the-Cruiser this holiday season. The event focuses on collecting new, unwrapped toys, gift cards, or monetary donations for children up to 18. Cram-the-Cruiser benefits children who are abused and neglected in the community, according to the state patrol.

Colorado State Patrol cruisers will be parked in front of any Walmart Supercenter in Pueblo for participants can shop and fill up all kinds of donations and gifts for children this holiday season.

To donate, you can visit one of the following Walmart Supercenter locations in Pueblo:

Walmart Supercenter in the south part of town at 4080 W. Northern Ave.

Walmart Supercenter in the north part of town at 4200 N. Dillion Dr.

Walmart Supercenter in Pueblo West at 78 N. McCulloch Blvd.

Donations will be accepted between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 25.

"As a former CASA volunteer, I have seen first-hand the need to help the growing number of abused and neglected youth in our community,” said Colorado State Patrol Captain Michael Tafoya. “As a state patrol officer, I am guided by the principle that our service goes well beyond the daily call of duty for our communities. Every child should wake up on Christmas knowing they are loved, and that is our ultimate goal.”

According to the state patrol, there was a 20% overall increase in abuse and neglect cases in Pueblo during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, making the city's second year in a row with record-high numbers. Last year, that number increased by 31%.

The state patrol reported the following major trends involving abuse and neglect cases:

Cases involving sexual abuse have doubled.

Cases involving physical harm increased by 29%.

Cases involving drug exposure to infants increased by 97%.

The state patrol reported a slight dip in numbers for 2022, totaling 419 youth severed to date.

“It’s been a difficult past few years for our families,” said CASA of Pueblo Executive Director, Zane Grant. “But it’s been especially difficult for children already living in difficult circumstances.”

CASA of Pueblo Program Director and toy drive coordinator, Tammy Prutch said that she's moved by the show of community support.

“It was incredible and inspiring to see the hundreds of people who want to help,” she said. “Gifts don’t fix everything, but they remind our CASA youth that they are greatly loved, and that their community supports an organization that will do everything in its power to make sure they grow up in a safe and loving home.”

More than 460,000 children are pushed into the U.S. court "through no fault of their own," the state patrol said. These victims deal with "unimaginable trauma," abuse, and neglect and are usually placed in the country's overwhelming child welfare system. CASA volunteers are serving as a voice for those that are victims of abuse and neglect.

“We are a unique organization that is changing the path for our most vulnerable youth,” said CASA of Pueblo Executive Director, Zane Grant. “The support of Captain Tafoya, his troop, and the entire Pueblo community, is overwhelming and heartwarming, and we are forever grateful.”