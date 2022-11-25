Colorado Springs Postmaster accused of sexual assault

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Newly-appointed Colorado Springs Postmaster, Stevenson "Steve" Begay, 46, faces a charge of sexual assault, stemming from an incident on November 19 in Denver.

According to Begay's arrest affidavit, Denver Police were called to the Embassy Suites, Denver Tech Center, shortly after midnight on November 20. Hotel staff called in the alleged assault.

The heavily-redacted probable cause document details how the alleged victim told Begay several times that she was uncomfortable with him being in her room. She also messaged two co-workers that she was uncomfortable and to help her, according to the document.

Co-workers told Denver Police that they knocked on her room, and Begay answered, "shirtless and intoxicated," according to the papers. Begay then shut the door, grabbed the alleged victim by the shoulder, and pushed her into the bedroom.

A front desk employee, along with others, were able to gain entry to the room, taking the alleged victim from the bed and out of the room.

Begay was appointed to the Colorado Springs post on June 16, 2022, according to the United States Postal Service. He had worked for the USPS for 23 years.

Stevenson Begay, Denver Police Department

While the USPS could not comment on the specifics of the alleged incident due to its criminal nature, a statement was provided to KRDO:

"...he [Begay] has been placed in a non-duty status pending the outcome of the investigation." James Boxrud, USPS Strategic Communications

Begay's next court appearance is scheduled for December 7 in Denver County Court.